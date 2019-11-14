News

Parth Samthaan’s childhood picture is cuteness overload

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019 04:51 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the hottest looking actors of the Telly world. While girls can’t stop drooling over his dashing looks, the latest picture shared by him will make everyone go aww.

On the special occasion of Children’s Day, Parth shared his childhood picture and we are left speechless over his cuteness.

#throwbackthursday to ............

Dressed in a black and white outfit, Parth looks just too adorable and his face is as innocent as it can be.

Well, fans couldn’t stop showering their love through comments as they are going crazy over his cute looks.

Parth is currently seen in Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Anurag Basu and fans are simply loving him. The actor is also known for his roles in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others.

What do you think about this cutie patootie? Tell us in the comments. 

