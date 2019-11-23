News

Parth Samthaan’s dare-devil stunt!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Nov 2019 08:56 PM

MUMBAI: The handsome hunk Parth Samthaan, who rose to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and now better known as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, is in a holiday mode.

The actor has taken out time from his busy schedule and is vacationing at Nepal. Well, Parth is making sure to explore the city along with trying some adventurous activities.

He shared a video on Instagram profile on trying a daredevil stunt. He tried zipline adventure where a freely moving pulley is used to ride from the top to the bottom of an inclined cable.  

Wait for it It’s a bird, It’s a plane, no it's just ME! #PuttingTheLimit #NepalLove#Adventure #Travel #ziplineadventure Video [email protected]_tsemda

