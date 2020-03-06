Parth Samthaan’s HOT ‘office’ look will make his female fans go weak in the knees

MUMBAI: Television star Parth Samthaan is a heartthrob of many, courtesy his acting chops and dashing looks.

The charming actor, who is currently winning hearts by playing one of the lead roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has a crazy fan following. His delightful onscreen presence keeps his audience hooked to the television screens.

Also, the handsome lad has 2.2m followers on Instagram. Boys remain hooked to his social media handle for style tips while the actor’s droolworthy pictures make girls go weak in the knees and his latest picture is no different.

In his latest Instagram picture, he flaunted an office look. He wore a light-coloured striped shirt and that yellow tie is adding a quirky touch to his look. This ‘office’ look has already impressed many and it will certainly make his other female fans go weak in the knees.

He also wore shades and captioned his picture as, “Just another office day.”

Check out his post right here:

Did you like his quirky office look? Hit the comment section below.

On the professional front, Parth has been part of shows like Savdhaan India, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. His first lead role was Prithvi Sanyal in Best Friends Forever. Later, he was seen as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Presently, he is winning hearts by playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.