Parth Samthaan’s Workout Video Is All The Monday Motivation We Need

MUMBAI: Television heartthrob Parth Samthaan is quite popular among the fans. Parth’s chocolate boy looks can make any girl weak in the knees. We all know how the handsome hunk is ruling the small screen these days by playing Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The actor is winning hearts with his mind-blowing performance. Also, fans loved the fresh pairing of Erica Fernandes and Parth.



Well, not just this, Parth has a huge fan base on social media as well. The actor is extremely active on all his social media accounts and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts.



Being a fitness freak, Parth maintains his hot body by working out daily. And today, the actor gave us a sneak peek into his workout regime and we are loving every bit of it.



Parth shared two videos on his Insta story where he is seeing sweating out in the gym. He captioned the videos as “Monday Motivation” and we can’t agree more. The actor is seen lifting heavy dumbbells and doing pushups with them. He has given major fitness goals by sharing these videos. We are sure many might just get motivated and hit the gym right away.



So, what do you think about Parth’s fitness videos? Tell us in the comments.