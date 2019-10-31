Parth Samthaan shares his weight loss journey; reveals how doctors warned him of heart attack

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan, who is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was 110 kg when he was young. He lost weight not because of his acting plans. His transformation happened only after the doctors warned him.



In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up on being on the heavier side when he was young, how did acting happen to him and the atmosphere on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also opened up on his dad and what they enjoyed the most together. "When I was in school, I was 110 kg, and I have had a proper transformation since then. When I was on the heavier side, I used to hog on some dishes made by my mother which had chicken and egg in it. My sister used to make 'halwa' for me. Even now when she comes by, she makes it; however, I eat a small part of it," Parth confessed and revealed that he decided to lose weight after doctors warned him of heart attack and not because he wanted to join acting.



"I never took acting as a reason for my weight loss. So there was a regular medical check up at my school where the doctors told me my blood pressure is really high and if this continues, I might suffer a heart attack. I took it seriously. I am a very extreme person so when I did weight loss, I became very finicky, I used to even count my calories when I drank a glass of water. I lost around 32 kg in four months which isn't easy. Even my trainer told me. I was 17 when this happened. I had a proper entry in my high school, complete transformation. Girls were like 'who is this guy?' It was embarrassing when I got proposals in the first week of my high school," he recounted.



When asked if he faced any body image issues, Parth replied in negative and revealed, "I was a shy kid. Talking to girls was impossible. Girls never looked at me, honestly but I never got offended by it. I also remember the transformation phase where the same girls texted me asking am I the same guy who used to be chubby... and the transformation."