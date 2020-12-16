Parth Samthaan shares sneak peek of his character from upcoming web series

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. The lad, who has been a part of several projects, has been wooing viewers with his acting chops and good looks, Known for his performance in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, he has a huge fan following.

His off-screen and on-screen chemistry with Erica Fernandes, his co-star in KZK, is loved by the audience.

The actor is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts.

Parth has a massive fan following, and his fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor. He has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

( ALSO READ: Erica-Parth's reaction is UNMISSABLE on seeing themselves in Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2 )

Post-Kasutii going off-air, Parth is busy shooting for his upcoming web series with ALTBalaji.

Recently, Parth shared a poster of his web series and captioned it saying, "Shareef hero coming soon."

Fans are super excited to watch him back on screen and can’t wait for his web series to stream. They have commented saying that they he is looking fab in the poster.

There is no doubt that Parth is a talented actor and will nail this performance.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir of KumKum Bhagya expresses his feelings for Shehnaaz Gill )