Parth Samthaan speaks about his meeting with Mohsin Khan, reveals details of their conversation

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Mohsin Khan are the most loved actors of television. They rule our screens.

Parth has been in the industry for over a decade now. With a lot of hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself. He has been a part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass' Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

He rose to fame with his performance as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

On the other hand, Mohsin enjoys a huge fan following. He is admired by his fans for his versatile portrayal of characters in his shows.

He is currently ruling the television screens with his performance as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has become a household name.

In a recent interview, Parth spoke about his conversation with Mohsin that he had backstage.

Parth revealed that he and Mohsin were performing for an award show and were waiting for their names to be called on stage for the performance. They both spoke about their serials and the long working hours that they have to go put in.

Parth also said that it is commendable for Mohsin to be so committed to one serial for so long and hats off to him.

Well, both Parth and Mohsin haven’t worked together, but it would be amazing to see them together on screen.

