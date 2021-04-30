Parth Samthaan talks about his character in Main Hero Bol Raha Hu being compared to Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved actors on television and has a massive fan following.

The actor was last seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, where he essayed the role of Anurag Basu and became a household name. His pairing with Erica Fernandes was loved by the audience.

He is quite active on his social media platforms and keeps his fans updated.

He is making headlines these days as his digital web series Main Hero Bo Raha Hu has finally streamed on ALTBalaji and ZEE5, and he has got a good response from the audience for his performance.

In a recent interview, Parth spoke about his fear of being compared to Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar as he played Nawab.

The actor said that at the beginning, he did face a little pressure of being compared to these legendary stars. In the promo, the character had styled and swag.

He further said that for doing the role, he did watch 90s' underworld movie like Satya, Company, and Shootout, but he did agree that the web series is more like Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and it does have the Bollywood touch. He felt the pressure before, but he knew that if he gives his best, then the character will look real and comparisons won’t happen.

No doubt that Parth is an exceptional actor.

