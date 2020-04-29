Parth Samthaan WASHING the DISHES is the CUTEST THING on the INTERNET TODAY!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan very effortlessly fits into the bandwagon which carries all dapper looking men. The way Parth is perceived is something not many enjoy.

His fans, specially his female fans consider him an eye candy. He rose to fame with his stint in MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, opposite the gorgeous Niti Taylor, and the duo was much

loved for their on-screen chemistry. The actor has managed to captivate his fans and audience with his charming personality.

The lad is currently making his fans go gaga over him in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, wherein he is seen as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes.

While all the celebrities are quarantined just like us, they are indulging in recreational activities such as painting, sketching, dancing and experimenting with their culinary skills. As for Parth he is spending his time eating calorie filled foods, playing PS and binge watching his favourite shows. We recently saw Parth watching Money Hiest , Game of Thrones and some of his other favourite series along with doing household chores.

And we must say, watching him do the dishes is one of the cutest things on the internet today!

Isn't Parth adorable!