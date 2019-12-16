Parth Samthaan welcomes his NEW swanky car in style; check pictures

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television actors, Parth Samthaan is quite active on social media. He makes sure to update his fans by sharing posts. His latest post is about his latest achievement.



Well, the actor is in the news right now as he recently bought a new swanky car. He took to his Instagram account to share multiple pictures and videos as he welcomed his new car. In a few pictures, one can see Parth and his mother posing in front of the car and smiling ear to ear. In one of the pictures, one can see Parth holding the steering wheel. For the unversed, his father had passed away earlier this year.



He captioned the same as, "That moment when she's watching you with Pride Welcoming this new Machine Mercedes--- A class apart ! @bigboytoyz_india #mercedesbenz #s350." For the occasion, the actor donned a pink shirt paired with black pants.



Check out the pictures and videos right below.

On the acting front, Parth Samthaan has been part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. His first lead role was Prithvi Sanyal in Best Friends Forever. Later, he was seen as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.