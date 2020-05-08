Parth Samthaan wishing Erica Fernandes on her birthday is all things cute

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are one of the most popular onscreen pairs. They play the roles of Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. There have always been rumours of Parth dating Erica Fernandes for a long time. There were also rumours of the two have broken up and while none of them had openly confessed to their relationship, the rumours refused to die down. However, their friendship and chemistry on-screen are intact and that's what drew everyone’s attention to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

The lead actress Erica turned a year older on 7th May. Her co-star and lead actor of show Parth Samthaan shared the sweetest message for Erica. While wishing his ‘cutie’ on her birthday, he shared a goofy picture of the two and backed the picture with, “Happy birthday cutie @iam_ejf bless you with all the happiness and health have a great year .. bday treat pending.”

Check out the picture below:

Credits: SpotboyE.com