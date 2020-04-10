News

Parth Samthaan's hilarious reply when asked if he is TAKEN

Parth Samthaan sheds some light on his relationship status.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
10 Apr 2020 02:28 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is currently seen in Star Plus' show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. The actor is slaying in the role of Anurag Basu and fans are loving every bit of him. 

Not just Parth, but the entire star cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay has done total justice to their respective characters and maintained the original essence of the show.

Parth is a heartthrob of many and fans can't stop drooling over his chocolate boy looks. 

Everyone is always keen to know Parth's relationship status and recently when Parth was asked about the same, the actor had a kickass reply. 

On being asked if he is taken, Parth revealed I would want to be taken. After a few seconds, the actor said, "I wish someone could actually take me in their houses, I need someone to cook."

Well, Parth definitely knows how to handle such tricky questions and his reply has definitely left us impressed. 

