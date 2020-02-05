Parth Samthaan's K3G moment with co-star Shubhavi Choksey is unmissable

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is currently seen as Anurag Basu in Star Plus' show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Fans are loving the way Parth is portraying the role of Anurag. He is doing full justice to his character.

We all know how Anurag shares a strong bond with his mother Mohini Basu in the show. Well, it seems they share a really great bond off-screen too. We have always seen Shubhavi and Parth having fun on the sets and they also share beautiful pictures.

And now, a video is doing the rounds of the social media where Shubhavi AKA Mohini has a glass filled with tea and she is performing Anurag's arti. She is also singing Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's title song while Anurag is staring at her.

Take a look at the video:

In the end, both crack some jokes and laugh out loud.

We simply loved this K3G moment of Parth and Shubhavi, which had a funny twist in the end.

On the work front, Parth has done many shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, among others. Meanwhile, Shubhavi has been a part of several Ekta Kapoor shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Bache Acche Lagte Hain. She has also starred in Karan Johar's movie Dhadak.

What do you think about this hilarious K3G moment of Parth and Shubhavi? Tell us in the comment section below.