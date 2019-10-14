News

Parth Samthaan's SPECIAL MESSAGE for Mahima Makwana will make you go AWW!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Oct 2019 06:54 PM

MUMBAI: It is often said that contemporary actors cannot be friends. However, despite being part of a highly competitive industry, several actors are friends with one another.

While shooting long hours together or interacting with each other at numerous events and occasions, actors do tend to become pally with one another. Some even become BFFs. While we have seen Kasautii Zindagii Kii actor Parth Samthaan having a gala time off the show with majority of his co-actors, he also seems to share quite a good bond with Rishton Ka Chakravyuh actress Mahima Makwana!

Parth took to social media to wish Mahima all the best for her upcoming show on Colors, Shubharambh.

Take a look.

Cheers to stronger friendships, Parth and Mahima ! 

Tags > Parth Samthaan, Mahima Makwana, Kasautii Zindagii Kii, Rishton ka Chakravyuh, Colors, Shubharambh, social media, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

ZEE5 X WeWork: Changing landscape of the digital...

ZEE5 X WeWork: Changing landscape of the digital world
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan

past seven days