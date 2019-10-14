Parth Samthaan's SPECIAL MESSAGE for Mahima Makwana will make you go AWW!

MUMBAI: It is often said that contemporary actors cannot be friends. However, despite being part of a highly competitive industry, several actors are friends with one another.



While shooting long hours together or interacting with each other at numerous events and occasions, actors do tend to become pally with one another. Some even become BFFs. While we have seen Kasautii Zindagii Kii actor Parth Samthaan having a gala time off the show with majority of his co-actors, he also seems to share quite a good bond with Rishton Ka Chakravyuh actress Mahima Makwana!



Parth took to social media to wish Mahima all the best for her upcoming show on Colors, Shubharambh.



Take a look.

Cheers to stronger friendships, Parth and Mahima !