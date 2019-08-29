Parth Samthan and Erica Fernendes to be seen on Colors’ Khatra Khatra Khatra

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with interesting news from the television world.

Colors’ Khatra Khatra Khatra has an amazing line-up of celebrities for the upcoming episodes.

After Shradha Arya, Reem Shaikh, and Avika Gor, Erica Fernendes and Parth Samthan will be seen in the forthcoming episode of the show.

Viewers have seen Parth and Erica romancing on-screen in their popular Star Plus show Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Anurag and Prerna, but now, the duo will showcase their fun and competitive side in Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Erica was a part of the show earlier too, but this time around, she will get Parth’s company, which will surely garner immense audience attention.

See the picture.

