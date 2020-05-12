Parth turns choreographer for Erica

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is an Indian romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

The lead pair of the show Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who play Prerna and Anurag, are extremely popular and have been grabbing eyeballs for their professional as well as personal lives.

The duo once shared an extremely special bond, and rumours were rife that they were more than friends but there was no confirmation about the same.



But today they share a special bond of friendship, and the fans love to watch their chemistry on screen and duo have a massive fan following.



The two have won a lot of awards for the best Jodi, and their off-screen fun and masti is loved by all.

( Also read: Parth and Erica go the Alia and Varun way …)

Now we came across a video where Parth is seen choreographing for Erica.

In the video, you can see how Parth is showing Erica the steps and how she is following it and the two then break into a waltz dance.

The clip is taking from a scene in Kasutii Zindagi Kay. The two look very adorable together and are one of the most loved couples on television.

Fans have commented saying that they are the most iconic couples of television and their chemistry sets the stage on fire.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( Also Read: When Erica spoke about her relationship with Shaheer...)