Parul Chauhan bags Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI:



Talented actress Parul Chauhan, who gained immense popularity with Bidaai and her last show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has bagged Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show for Star Plus.



According to our sources, the actress has been roped in for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein.



We have heard that Parul will mostly depict a vamp in the show. If it turns out to be true, it will be the first time that Parul will play a negative role on TV.



We tried reaching out to Parul, but she remained unavailable for a comment.



The makers at Balaji Telefilms have locked Gadhbandhan fame Abrar Qazi and Tantra actress Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles.



As mentioned by us, the show will also star Manmarziyaan and Papa By Chance fame Zebby Singh (Read Here:Zebby Singh to play the negative lead in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein).