Parull Chaudhry: People must take TV actors seriously

MUMBAI: Actress Parull Chaudhary says people need to stop looking down upon TV actors.

"Acting is acting, be it on TV, OTT or films. I really have a problem with people who say that TV actors don't know how to act. I have been to many films and web series auditions and no one tells me that TV actors don't know how to act," she said.

"Wherever I have gone, people have been saying that TV actors are the hardest working people in the industry and we are always working under pressure as there is a deadline. I think we are so well prepared for the pressure that acting for film and web becomes very simple for us because there is no stress of telecast. I completely respect theatre and film actors. I am not bringing them down, I am just saying people should take TV actors seriously as well," she added.

In fact, she said that TV will always have a special space in showbiz.

"I don't feel insecure about the scope of entertainment because TV has a set of audience which is not moving anywhere and it is huge and they are ones who don't watch web series. Web series are watched by people who are busy and want to see something on a phone or tablet," said the "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" actress.

Talking about the different kind of shows today, she said: "I frankly feel whatever works for the audience should be made. We had the saas-bahu sagas working for the longest time. There was a time where they used to get such high TRPs. Now, everyone has got hooked on to the 'dayans' and supernatural shows. I always feel TV has its set audience and it's huge. As long it holds the interest there is no harm in doing supernatural shows again and again."