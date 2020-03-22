Parull Chaudhry: Working with Ekta Kapoor was meant to happen

MUMBAI: Actor Parull Chaudhary is on an all-time high right now. After being part of Divya Drishti, the actor is currently seen in tv czarina Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Every actor in the industry wants to be associated with Ekta Kapoor and Parull feels that this show has happened exactly when it was meant to happen.

Talking about her association with Balaji Telefilms, she says, "I had done a small cameo in 2008 show called Qayamat for Star Plus where Shabir and Panchi were leads. That was a small debut with Balaji. Ever since we have tried to make it work but nothing really worked out and as most of the people know I am working nonstop. So, whenever I used to get calls from Balaji I was doing other shows. This time I feel it was supposed to happen and it was perfect timing. So, here I am working with Ekta ma'am and I am really happy to work with such an amazing team."

Parull has so far got a great response for her character of Rakhi in the show. She has a built a strong fan base over the last 12 years and believes it is their love.

"The response has been amazing and it's more because Divya Drishti just ended and all my fans from Divya Drishti has moved to Kasautii. There are so many people who are messaging me that just because of me they are watching Kasautii. So it feels nice and Kasautii has more fans added now. Since I have always played negative characters now playing a positive character named Rakhi with the positive side will be fresh air to me and everyone because I have always played Bitchy and grey shaded characters. So far I am sweet, sorted and calm so it is also very relieving for the audience to see me play something light and good," she says.

Parull shares a good bond with her co-star Kunal Thakur, who also joined the cast of the show recently. The two didn't take much time in breaking the ice and becoming familiar with each other.

Even though there is not much difference in Kunal and Parull's age, the latter plays the character of his onscreen mother.

"Yes, there is hardly any age difference between us but I have accepted that a good role is important than what relation an actor is playing. Nowadays all the leads are played by 16 - 17-year-olds, so for us, it's only the mother's character that is left but I am happy that at least I am in the category of the stylish and hot mother. I think I would be one of the fittest mothers on television and I would take it as a compliment," she says.