Parvaarish S2 fame actress Mausam Shah goes under a makeover!

TV actor Mausam has marked her presence on TV with popular shows like Parvaarish S2, MTV Big F S2, Gumraah S1 and a few more. The young actress has been taking some time for herself in the recent past and now is back with a bang with a stunning photoshoot which looks remarkable.

Mausam Shah says “I was away from acting for a little while and was working on myself. I was interested in doing a photoshoot from a long time and finally, I had one which is more fun, trendy, chic and glamorous. I am really happy with my photoshoot and the way my make up artist Natasha Nyss has created and styled my look. The pictures have come out really well and hopefully my fans like my makeover. Post my break, I am looking forward to opportunities, let's see what comes with time.”

Recently, many actors have experimented with their looks be it short hair, coloured hair or styling and have given them a different image totally. Hope this photoshoot gives this young actress Mausam opportunities as well.