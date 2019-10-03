News

Parvati Sehgal and Aakash Talwar bag &TV's Laal Ishq

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
03 Oct 2019 10:22 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about &TV’s Laal Ishq.

Recently, we reported about Ashish Dixit and Sheena Bajaj being roped in for an interesting story, which will be produced by Fiction factory Productions

(Read here: Ashish Dixit and Sheena Bajaj bags &TV's Laal Ishq).

Now, the latest update is that actress Parvati Sehgal and Akash Talwar will be seen in yet another spine-chilling episode, which will be produced by Essel Vision Productions.

Parvati rose to fame with Star Plus’ Pratigya, whereas Aakash was last seen in &TV’s Daayan.

We couldn’t connect with the actors for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

