Parvati Sehgal Bags Shemaroo Umang’s New Show Gauna Ek Prathamesh

MUMBAI: 'Udariyaan' fame Rohit Purohit and Krutika Desai of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame have been roped in to play main leads in Shemaroo Umang’s new show Gauna Ek Prathamesh. The project is helmed by Yash Patnaik under his banner Inspire Films.

Actress Parvati Sehgal who is known for stint in shows like Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Ek Thhi Naayka and was last seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery has been roped in for the show and she will depict the role of Urvashi in the show.

The show will also star Neetu Sangla in the negative role. Inspire Films currently produces popular shows 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' on Colors and 'Baazi Ishq Ki' on Dangal TV.