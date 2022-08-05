Pathetic! From Ali Merchant to Sana Khan, TV celebs who had bitter break ups

MUMBAI: While some TV celebs prefer to keep their relationships away from the limelight, there are others who don't shy away from talking about their love life or breakups. In the past, many TV celebs, who've had bitter experiences with their partners, have talked about their reasons for parting ways and blamed their exes. Take a look at such popular ex-couples.

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant's brief marriage on Bigg Boss didn't end too well. The two parted ways soon and the break-up was far from cordial. Both Sara and Ali, who met in Lock Upp again, continue to have grave differences that they brought to the public eye. While Sara got evicted early on, Ali after his eviction, was quoted saying, "People who think bad about others, good things never happen to them.

VJ Anusha and Karan Kundrra surprised fans after the former talked about their break-up on social media and even hinted that Karan was cheating on her. The two, who were love professor's in Love School, were much in love. However, things took a turn in 2020. Hinting about the reason for her break-up, Anusha wrote, "Yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes I grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive..."

Also Read: Exclusive! Ritu Chaudhary Seth aka Aparna of Imlie reveals why she quit the show, shares a special message for Sumbul

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis created quite a buzz in February 2020. Sana Khan, who was madly in love with choreographer Melvin Louis, came out and talked about her break-up publicly. She shared screenshots of messages sent to her by girls who Melvin took advantage of due to his profession. Not just this, she called him a 'compulsive liar'. She claimed that relationship was abusive and accused Melvin of domestic violence.

Rashami, whose divorce with Nandish Sandhu was quite bitter, ended up in a relationship with Arhaan Khan which also turned out to be bad. Rashami and Arhaan's relationship became public when the two entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman exposed Arhaan and told Rashami about Arhaan's marriage and a child. Rashami was shocked to learn this. After she came out of the house, she parted ways with him but then there were accusations back and forth. Rashami claimed Arhaan had misused her finances which he denied. He also spoke ill of her and accused her of being a sympathy gainer.

In 2020, Neha Kakkar too opened up about being vulnerable and heartbroken after her break-up with Himansh Kohli. Neha revealed how she was in depression after her split with Himansh. The latter countered her claims and accused Neha of making him look like the villain and revealed she was the one who had actually broken up with him.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Rhea falls from the balcony; Ranbir and family in shock

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff might be cordial with each other now but the time the two were going through separation, the pain was evident through their accusations. However, Sachin's absence isn't a new thing for Samairra as we have been separated many times. There have been times when Sachin has not been home and she is used to not seeing him around." There were also claims that Juhi clarified back then which were speculated to be reasons for the divorce.

Divyanka Tripathi and Ssharad Malhotra parted ways after being in a relationship for 8 years. It is the latter'sproximity with Maharana Pratap co-star, Rachana Parulkar that led their relationship to fall apart. Divyanka told in a chat show that the whole episode left her heartbroken. She doubted herself and even consulted astrologers as was planning to settle down with Ssharad back then.

Mansi and Mohit ended their relationship of 8 years leaving their fans shocked. Not just this, their break-up was a bitter one wherein Mohit accused Mansi of cheating on him. His note read, "Don't use your new lover like you used me or don't use him for eight long Years. You lived in with me for all this time like a wife. I took all your responsibility and what I got in return From Delhi to Mumbai, I took care of everything from your finances to driving you to auditions I did everything for you what a husband does. Living in for eight years with you made me responsible. I gave you my eight long years, eight years of mine.I didn't care about my career, my health all I cared about was you." Mansi refuted Mohit's claims back then with a long note on social media.

Credit: ETimes