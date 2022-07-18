Pathetic! English comedian of Indian origin Paul Chowdhry attacked in central London

MUMBAI: English comedian of Indian origin Paul Chowdhry has said that he was attacked in central London, while still in his car. Reportedly, the 47-year-old London-born comedian, who is of Indian Punjabi Sikh descent, posted on his social media pages a couple of messages he received from someone who said they saw him being attacked by thugs on Friday.

Paul Chowdhry, whose real name is Tajpaul Singh Chowdhry, said that he was on New Oxford Street in the capital when the incident happened.

This is not the first time that Paul Chowdhry has said that he has been attacked and has detailed previously the prejudice his father faced in the 1980s and how he was subjecting to racially motivated violence, which is something he has also experienced.

Paul told Gaby Roslin on her podcast that his dad had been attacked with a knife during one serious incident

Paul Chowdhry started his stand up career in 1998 and hosted the comedy series ‘Stand Up for the Week’. He was the first British to perform at the Caribbean Comedy Festival in Trinidad in 2003.

In 2017, he was a guest stand-up performer in ‘The Russell Howard Hour’ and also sold out the 10,000-seater Wembley Arena, becoming the first British Asian stand-up comic to do so. In 2020, Chowdhry appeared in the television drama series ‘Devils’.

