PATHETIC! Gulabrao shoots Virat in front of Sai leaving her shocked in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Virat bravely fights with Gulabrao's goons to save Savi's life but gets shot by one of them in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

MUMBAI :Star Plus' most-watched drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly witnessing a lot of drama ever since the show has taken a leap of 8 years.

Sai and Virat were shown separated after the leap but now fate has once again brought them face to face.

Virat and Sai's relationship has become even more complicated now.

In the upcoming track, the viewers will see that a major fight takes place between Gulabrao's goons and Virat.

Virat tries to save Savi from Gulabrao's clutches and badly injures himself.

They have held Sai captive who is worried for both Virat's life as well as her daughter Savi.

Virat is still unaware that Savi is his daughter.

Amid all this drama, Virat manages to save Savi from Gulabrao's goons.

Sai will have a sigh of relief seeing Savi safe.

But no sooner, her happiness will fade away as Gulabrao's goon will take a gun and shoot Savi.

However, Virat will run towards Savi to save her.

Sai will be shocked to see this. Gulabrao gets worried seeing Virat being shot and will run away with his goons.

It seems Virat will be injured after being shot leaving Sai helpless.

Will Sai be able to save Virat? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Latest Video