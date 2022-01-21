Pathetic! Mohsin Khan’s fans threaten ‘Savdhaan India’ actor to delete his Instagram account, here is the BIG reason

MUMBAI: A few of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Mohsin Khan’s fans threatened another artist from ‘Savdhaan India’ who shares the name Mohsin on Instagram account.

In a recent turn of events, Mohsin Khan’s fans have been accused of threatening a fellow actor who has worked in shows like Mere Sai and Savdhaan India. He was reportedly attacked online for having the same name as the YRKKH star and a few netizens even wanted him to change it.

Confirming that he has filed a case with the cyber cell in Lucknow, Mohsin told ETimes that he is waiting for the police to take some action. “I received a DM on Tuesday by an unidentified user threatening me of consequences if I didn’t delete my account and changed my name within three days. I immediately went to report the matter at a local police station and was eventually directed to register a complaint at the cybercrime cell. I was asked to block the Instagram ID from which I received the message. I am waiting for them to take strict action against these troublemakers.”, Mohsin said.

Mohsin Khan is a popular television actor who enjoys a huge fan following across the country for his work in numerous television shows. He rose to fame through the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he played the character Kartik Goenka.

