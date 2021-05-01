Patiala Babes actor Anirudh Dave shifted to another hospital for better treatment; deets inside

MUMBAI: We are back with an urgent update for the fans of Patiala Babes actor Anirudh Dave.

Only yesterday we informed our readers that a well-known actor and producer of P3 Entertainment Anirudh Dave has been hospitalized due to Coronavirus. READHERE: Patiala Babes actor Anirudh Dave HOSPITALIZED

The actor was shooting for a web series in a small village near Bhopal. After experiencing a few symptoms, he tested himself, and the results turned out to be positive.

Now Tellychakkar contacted his brother Nitin Dhall who is also his partner in the recently launched production house P3 Entertainment, he says '' We are shifting him to another hospital for better treatment. We are positive that he will recover soon. I want everyone to pray for his health and I also want to put petty rumors like he is going for a lung transplant to rest with my statement.''

Meanwhile, Anirudh Dave's wife Shubhangi Ahuja has put a long note on Facebook, asking for prayers for her husband, check out:

In the heart-warming note, his wife and actress Shubangi Ahuja has written about the toughest phase of life she is facing with a newborn baby on one side and an ailing Anirudh on another. His wife has asked everyone to pray for the betterment of Anirudh with all their hearts.

Anirudh had made a strong mark in the entertainment industry with his versatile performances in projects like Ruk Jaana Nahi, Patiala Babes, and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

TellyChakkar team wishes that Anirudh beats the virus soon, just like he successfully fights goons in his television shows.

