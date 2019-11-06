News

Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur’s work travel diaries are full of fun

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Nov 2019 12:07 PM

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur, who is currently seen in Sony TV’s Patiala Babes is having a great time shooting for the show. The actress has headed for an outdoor shooting schedule which is taking place in Himachal Pradesh.

The actress gave a sneak peek of her work travel diaries through her Instagram stories and she is having a wonderful time.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, outdoor shoots are always fun and we have seen how actors enjoy every bit of it. But this time, its winter and Himachal is the best place to visit during this time. This has made Ashnoor’s work even more memorable and exciting.

We can’t wait to see Ashnoor sharing more pictures from her work location.

What do you think about Ashnoor’s travel diaries? Tell us in the comments. 

Tags > Patiala Babes, Ashnoor Kaur, Fun, travel, Sony TV’s Patiala Babes, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Post diwali bash By slash productions and Lizaa...

Post diwali bash By slash productions and Lizaa Mallik with close friends
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Itishree Singh
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij

past seven days