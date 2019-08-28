‘THIS’ Patiala Babes actress is celebrating her ‘ROMANTIC’ third…

Hunar Hale, last seen in Patiala Babes essaying the role of Meeta is so far enjoying her break from television as she is off to celebrate her anniversary with husband Mayank Gandhi.

She posted a picture with Mayank where the two are romantically posing on a yacht and captioned her post as "Blurred were the lines that separated us. But now, I see our togetherness in our separateness. Happy Anniversary Hubby #3yearsoftogetherness #sealover #smelloftheseawater #oceanbreeze #hubbylove"

A lot of her celebrity friends like Shiny Joshi and Simple Kaul also wished the couple on her timeline. Take a look:

We Hunar and Mayank a very blessed anniversary!