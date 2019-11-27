Patiala Babes actress Paridhi Sharma is the yummy mummy of Telly World, these pictures are proof

MUMBAI: Paridhi Sharma won lots of appreciation for her role Babita in Sony TV's popular show Patiala Babes. Paridhi's fine acting and amazing screen presence made the show a huge hit. After trying out several roles in her long acting career, Paridhi did great justice to this role.

While we saw a soft and innocent side of Paridhi in the show, the actress is quite bubbly and glamorous in real life. The actress is happily married and has a son named Ridharv.

Paridhi's Instagram account is filled with lots of stunning pictures which proves that she is the yummy mommy of the small screen.

The actress looks extremely beautiful in all the pictures and some of them are just too beautiful for words.

Take a look at the pictures:

The actress has also shared various videos and pictures with her cute son and they make a lovely mother-son jodi. What do you think about this yummy mummy of telly world? Tell us in the comments.