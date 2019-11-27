News

Patiala Babes actress Paridhi Sharma is the yummy mummy of Telly World, these pictures are proof

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2019 01:15 PM

MUMBAI: Paridhi Sharma won lots of appreciation for her role Babita in Sony TV's popular show Patiala Babes. Paridhi's fine acting and amazing screen presence made the show a huge hit. After trying out several roles in her long acting career, Paridhi did great justice to this role.

While we saw a soft and innocent side of Paridhi in the show, the actress is quite bubbly and glamorous in real life. The actress is happily married and has a son named Ridharv. 

Paridhi's Instagram account is filled with lots of stunning pictures which proves that she is the yummy mommy of the small screen. 

The actress looks extremely beautiful in all the pictures and some of them are just too beautiful for words. 

Take a look at the pictures:

 
  The actress has also shared various videos and pictures with her cute son and they make a lovely mother-son jodi.  What do you think about this yummy mummy of telly world? Tell us in the comments.
Tags > Patiala Babes, Paridhi Sharma, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's Broken But...

Launch of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's Broken But Beautiful 2
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

past seven days