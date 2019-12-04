Patiala Babes : Arya Throws Tantrums

MUMBAI: Minnie with Arya reaches Patiala Babes Resaurant. Minnie gets emotional seeing restaurant and imagines Babita calling her. NB greets them and asks what they would like to have. Arya tells her favorite dishes and goes to meet Geeta and other chefs.

Arya tells chef Simpy that Minnie has also come, what will she prepare for him. Minnie walks to Babita’s cabin and gets more emotional seeing her and Babita’s photos on walls. Simpy with Geeta walks in and says Babita always praised Minnie and used to describes how Minnie encouraged her to be independent and opened catering services with her, she used to tell to always not feel like a victim.

Simpy asks if she will leave her mother’s dream midway. Minnie says she will return to Australia peacefully thinking her Babes didn’t lose but returned and got victorious. Waiter informs that Arya baby’s soup is ready.

Arya asks Minnie if she would like to taste her favorite soup. Minnie asks her to go while she meets her later. Arya asks to come soon before soup gets cold. NB says Arya will get her parent’s house and other properties, so Babita wanted Minnie to get this restaurant and had transferred it in Minnie’s name. Minnie says she will transfer it in Arya’s name and doesn’t need anything.

Arya says it is not like mamma’s soup. Simpy adds salt and other spices, but Arya continues throwing tantrums loudly. Customer hearing her calls waiter. Minnie walks to Arya and asks not to create drama. Arya says mamma used to say if guest doesn’t like anything, they should complain and she didn’t like this. Customer says this biryani is not tasting like before and they don’t want this kind of food. Other customers also walk away.