Patiala Babes' Ashnoor Kaur aka Mini revisits her old memories

MUMBAI: Today’s moments are tomorrow’s memories which you don’t even realise until you are reliving them through pictures. This is what happened with Ashnoor Kaur, who plays the role of Mini in Sony Entertainment Television’s Patiala Babes. Ashnoor Kaur has been working from a very young age and in all these years she has created a lot of memories for herself which she has saved in the form of photo albums and scrapbooks.

During quarintine, Ashnoor Kaur is utilising her time to the fullest. Among the other things, the actor is also helping her mother in household chores. So recently while she was cleaning her room, she found her old photo albums and scrapbooks. When she was going through her old pictures, she realised how much she has changed, but a few things which are still constant are her friends and family, who are still standing with her and supporting every decision of hers. She also remembered many of her old co-stars with whom she had a great working time. Going through those pictures made her realise how much she misses them. Those pictures also helped her relive those moments again.

While expressing about the same, Ashnoor said “Time really does fly! And I realized this fact when I was going through my old pictures in this quarantine time!! Oh, it made me feel so nostalgic, and I also laughed at myself, like really!! My funny poses, which I thought were cool at that time... Pictures from different shows of mine made me take a walk down the memory lane, made me recall my journey! I also went through my old scrapbooks and drawing books, yeah talented multi tasking I was, Hahahha. Those albums made me remember, I’ve worked with such amazing co-stars in the past, some of them with whom I still am in touch with, and would love to work with them again!! I realized time can make us experience all the amazing things in life, but at last, what lasts is ‘memories’ to cherish!!.”