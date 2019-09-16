Patiala Babes: Babita’s double challenge to be a wife and a mother

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television popular daily soap Patiala Babes is gearing up for new twist and drama.

Babita and Hanuman are finally married and everything is going as planned, Minni is happy for her mother.

Minni has fulfilled her duties as a daughter and thought about her mother Babita’s happiness.

While now its double challenge for Babita to fulfill two responsibilities of being a wife to Hanuman and mother to Minni.

Minni is already sad over the fact that now her and Babes equation will change, Minni fears if everything will change.

Babita also has double responsibility for her, it will be interesting to see how Babita will be able to fulfill it.