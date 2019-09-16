News

Patiala Babes: Babita’s double challenge to be a wife and a mother

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Sep 2019 11:29 AM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television popular daily soap Patiala Babes is gearing up for new twist and drama.

Babita and Hanuman are finally married and everything is going as planned, Minni is happy for her mother.

Minni has fulfilled her duties as a daughter and thought about her mother Babita’s happiness.

While now its double challenge for Babita to fulfill two responsibilities of being a wife to Hanuman and mother to Minni.

Minni is already sad over the fact that now her and Babes equation will change, Minni fears if everything will change.

Babita also has double responsibility for her, it will be interesting to see how Babita will be able to fulfill it.

Tags > Patiala Babes, Babita, Minni, Hanuman, Sony TV, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's...

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij

past seven days