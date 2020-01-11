Patiala Babes casts goes gaga tasting Saisha Bajaj’s handmade muffins

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Patiala Babes’ little actress Saisha Bajaj is leaving no stone unturned to impress viewers with her innocent and cute performance in the show. Underlining a beautiful bond between two sisters Arya (Saisha Bajaj) and Mini (Ashnoor Kaur) will soon be seen entering an interesting twist. In the show, Mini aka Ashnoor is seen handling her restaurant which was started by her mother and simultaneously takes care of her younger sister, Arya.



Following her passion for baking, actor Saisha recently surprised everyone on the set by treating them with delicious handmade muffins. Saisha and Ashnoor shoot most of their sequences at their restaurant, Patiala Babes, which gives this little one an opportunity to try her hand at making something new every day. It is astonishing to see her cook so well. But with the guidance of her on-screen sister Ashnoor, Saisha does it with perfection.



Talking about her experience, Saisha shares, “Whenever I bake something on my own my mother is always there by my side guiding me step by step. She is the one who developed my interest in baking. The best thing I like about baking is decorating the muffins with icing and toppings. I enjoy making them.I have a sweet tooth because of which I keep hogging sweets. So, this became one of the reasons for me starting to bake. I remember the first thing I baked was a cupcake for my daddy’s birthday and post that I made sure I bake something on all the special occasions. Hence, I decided to make muffins for the cast and crew members of Patiala Babes.”