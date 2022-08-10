Patiala Babes famed Ashnoor Kaur jets off to Delhi

MUMBAI :Ashnoor Kaur is one of the most popular actors on the small screen. The diva started her small screen journey as a child artist and has come a long way in her career.

Ashnoor Kaur is one of television's most well-known and accomplished actresses. She may now be seen in Shantanu Maheshwari's song video 'Tut Gaya.' Ashnoor started her career when she was just five years old. She was playing the character of Prachi in the series Jhansi Ki Rani.

Ashnoor is loved for her fashion choices and is very active on social media. Fans just love to get a glimpse of the gorgeous actress through her posts. The actress has now posted a glimpse of herself traveling to Delhi. Check out the glimpses here;

