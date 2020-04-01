Is Patiala Babes going off-air? Ashnoor Kaur responds

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Patiala Babes is one of the top-rated serials of the small screen. The show has become everyone's favourite ever since it started. The series enjoys a massive fan following.

We often hear lots of false rumours about our celebrities and TV shows. Patiala Babes too is one of them who is in news for going off-air.

However, Ashnoor Kaur who plays the lead role in the show was quick to respond to the rumours putting an end to all the unnecessary speculations.

The actress took her Instagram to clarify everything.

Here's what she said:

Well, we are sure the diehard fans of the show must be extremely happy to know that the show is not going off-air anytime soon.

Patiala Babes also stars Sourabh Raj Jain, Saisha Bajaj in pivotal roles. These two made an entry in the show post the leap.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.