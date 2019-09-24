News

Patiala Babes: Hanuman bursts at Babita, cancels honeymoon trip!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular daily soap, Patiala Babes is gearing up for a new twist and drama.

Hanuman and Babita's life seems to be changed completely after marriage, but they are still not living like a married couple.

Babita seems to be busy in being a mother to Minni than a wife for Hanuman.

Hence, Minni plans to send Hanuman and Babita on honeymoon so that they could spend some time together.

While Hanuman is quite happy to go on a honeymoon with Babita, Babita drops a bomb by saying that she will also take Minni along.

Minni is herself shocked on Babita’s this decision.

However, Babita’s decision doesn’t go well with Hanuman, who bursts at Babita. He tells her to fulfil the duties of being a mother and cancels their honeymoon trip.

