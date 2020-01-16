Patiala Babes: Here's how Ashnoor Kaur is pulling Sourabh Raaj Jain's leg in THIS BTS video

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is currently seen in Sony TV's super hit show Patiala Babes where she plays the lead role of Mini. The show which took a leap a few months ago has been receiving a terrific response from the viewers. With new characters being introduced in the show, the story has become very interesting.

Sourabh Raj Jain, Saisha Bajaj among others have been witnessed in the show post the leap and the story is currently revolving around these three.

We all know how Ashnoor keeps sharing amazing BTS videos and pictures from sets of the show. A few days back, Ahnoor had shared how the entire star cast was having a pizza party and enjoying.

And now, in the latest video that is circulating on the social media where we can see how Ashnoor Kaur is pulling co-star Sourabh's leg by making fun of his long height.

Take a look at the video:

In the video, we can see how Ashnoor had the heartiest laugh while Sourabh was left all embarrassed.

Ashnoor and Sourabh share a great bond on the sets of the show. Also, their bonding has really helped them develop terrific chemistry onscreen.

What do you think about Ashnoor and Sourabh's Jodi? Tell us in the comments.