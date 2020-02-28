Patiala Babes imparts PARENTING GOALS!

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that the television medium entertains a majority of us. From kitchen politics to saas–bahu dramas, various genres are enjoyed by different sections of the audience.

However, with changing times and the evolution of the digital medium, the makers have also upped the narratives with stronger concepts. People now want to watch shows that are closer to reality and also a visual delight. Patiala Babes is one show which redefines entertainment. They are easy to connect with and showcase relatable and realistic situations. Patiala Babes encapsulates the bond between a mother and a daughter wherein the latter gives wings to her mother and helps her look at life in another light. It is an endearing story.

The show has entered a new phase and this days, it showcases sequences which are more about parenting goals.

The upcoming sequences will put light on how Mini will fight for Arya in her school and it will also impart some ideas of dealing with children.

The show has always been a visual delight and has put focus on the importance of relationships and the strength of the bond.

Show your love for Patiala Babes in the comments below!