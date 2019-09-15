News

Patiala Babes: Khatri’s ugly move halts Babita and Hanuman’s wedding

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Sep 2019 03:55 AM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Patiala Babes is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Babita and Hanuman’s wedding day has finally arrived after surpassing many difficulties.

Minni gets her mother ready as a bride and brings her to the mandap, Hanuman is mesmerized on seeing her.

Babita and Hanuman exchange garlands and sit in the mandap.

Minni has arranged to show them a few pictures of their happy moments, but Khatri changes the DVD.

Khatri plays Ashok and Babita’s wedding DVD instead. Everyone is shocked to see this, and Hanuman is outraged.

Minni handles the situation. Babita panics, but Minni stands by her and ruins Khatri’s plan.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

