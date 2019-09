MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Patiala Babes is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Babita and Hanuman's wedding day has finally arrived, and Minni is happy.



Her babes is finally moving ahead in life and taking up a new journey.



Minni does the gathbandhan of Hanuman and Babita and wishes them a happy married life.

Minni is very excited for them but is unaware that a new challenge awaits her.