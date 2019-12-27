Patiala Babes: Minni fights for Arya

MUMBAI: The episode begins. Society people headed by the Khatri order that Arya will not play in locality again. Arya gets angry. Kammo provokes that she is arrogant like Minnie. Arya warns her to shut up. Minnie says Monto provoked Arya and Khatri should investigate instead of giving one-sided judgment. Khatri says he has 31 people’s signatures, hence Arya should apologize. Arya says she will not apologize. Kammo says she will get her choc if she apologizes.

NB and all neighbors insist Arya apologize. Minnie reminisces HS teaching her not to apologize when she is not wrong and stops Arya, says she will not apologize when it is not her mistake, why should she bear Monto’s bullying always, girls will not tolerate boys’ bullying again. Kammo says why she is dragging boys and girls in kids’ fight. Minnie says she will not let another Minnie suffer like she and Arya will not apologize. Khatri says she has to apologize, otherwise. Minnie asks otherwise what. Kammo suggests Khatri collect fine.

Minnie asks how much. Khatri says 200 rs. Kammo says is very less. Khatri says 400 rs. Minnie gives him 800 rs. Khatri says she is weak in Maths like her mother. Minnie says she is not and gave 400 rs extra so that Arya can trash Monto royally if he bullies her again and there will be bigger expenses for his treatment. Khatri and his team stand shocked while Minnie walks away holding Arya’s hand and NB feels proud of them.

Arya and Mini are sitting and Mini is setting her hairs and Arya is looking at her again and again and says you are a brave girl for real. Mini asks did you understand why I give him extra money? Arya says so that if I hit him again you don’t need to go for paying money. Mini says you don’t need to hit him I give him extra money for a different purpose. He says the first rule of self-defense is not to hit anyone with the intention of hurting the person but you need to make a situation so that he feels that you are not going to tolerate his bully like a silent person. She will fight back.

Mini reads out a story to her from her textbook and makes her realize there is no respect without the fear of authority. So in a way to teach lessons you don’t need to hit the person but all you need to do is to make them realize they are not going to get away with it so easy. Arya finally understands what she is trying to say and says I understand and gives Mini a hi-fi.

Mini is dancing in the hall while listening to music and Neil is watching her and smiles to think what she is doing? She is dancing and comes near the staircase and Neil is looking at her with surprised eyes. Mini asks why are you early today? Neil says cause I am early today and he goes into the kitchen. Arya is coming back to the house while eating ice cream and says Mini is the real Veer Balika for me. I like her a lot and she is my hero and Arya goes forward and says if you dare to annoy me again then I will beat you more this time as my sister already paid extra money to the society head. Arya walks out from there immediately with Rani while Mantu gets scared.