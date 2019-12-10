Patiala Babes : Minnie has to leave the job

MUMBAI: Tonight episodes began with ,Biji tells Preet and Rani that Arya doesn’t want to go to school as she wants to spend time with Minnie but shome how Minnie's take ary ato school but as soon as they reach watchman close the main gate . Minnie pleased watchamn to allow her to take entry in the school but watchman says he is helpless



Minnie scolds Arya for wasting time in getting ready slowly. Arya insists to get her into school somehow and blames Minnie for getting her ready slowly. Minnie says even she studied in this school and knows they strictly follow rules. Arya insists to get her in somehow. Minnie says she knows the other way and says they will jump from wall inside. Arya says girls don’t jump. Minnie says she has jumped many walls and while Arya continues throwing her tantrums jumps from wall inside school compound and says nobody saw them. Arya says no. Watchman walks to them and takes them outside principal’s cabin.



Arya blames Minnie for getting caught and says she should face principal. Principal walks in and is surprised to Minnie. Minnie hugs her happily. Principal says she heard Minnie went to Australia. Minnie says as she knows she loved travel photography and took up job in Australia. She takes principal aside and explains whole situation. Principal says rules are rules, but not to repeat again. Minnie says never. Principal permits Arya to get into class and leaves



Arya asks what did she say principal. Minnie says principal was also her principal and she was school topper. Arya doesn’t believe. Minnie shows her name on school’s topper list. Arya sees Minnie Khurana and says she is lying as she is Minnie Babita. Minnie says she was Minnie Khurana once and everything changed. Arya asks how.



Minnie goes into flashback where she remembers all the incidents. Arya asks her to pick her up in the evening and walks away to class asking not to forget. Minnie says okay. Old peon identifies Minnie and asks how is she. Minnie says she is fine and how is he. He says she will come here often as her sister is studying here. Minnie says she will go back to Australia. Peon asks what about her orphan sister. Minnie says she has her grandparents and caretaker to take care of Arya. Peon leaves.



NB calls Minnie and asks her to come to restaurant soon as Simpy and Khurshid are fight since reporter gave very low scores and they both want to leave job, she should come and handle situation. Minnie rushes to restaurant and sees Khurshid and Simpy fighting and insulting each other. NB tries to stop them and informs that they prepared dish for reporter and after reporter gave low scores, they both are blaming each other.



They both continue to fight and insist to leave the job. Minnie checks accounts when walks to Minnie and asks her to stop them from leaving. Minnie says she will threaten them to stop their salary. NB says Simpy’s dream of marriage at his age will shatter and Khurshid’s ill father will not get treatment. Minnie says she cannot help as she is returning tomorrow. NB says many people’s lives are attached to this restaurant and she cannot let it shut down, so she should do something to save it.