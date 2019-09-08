Patiala Babes: Minni's suhagraat surprise for Hanuman and Babita

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television popular daily soap Patiala Babes is gearing up for new twist and drama.

Babita and Hanuman are getting married and here Minni had taken responsibility to do the arrangements.

Minni overhears Hanuman and Nayeem Bi talking about the room which Hanuman had kept locked.

Minni learns that it is Hanuman and Imarti's room which Hanuman had kept locked for years.

While now Minni takes charge to open that room and decorate it for Hanuman and Babita's new life.

Minni is emotional towards Imarti while here she doesn't throw Imarti's essence from that room but decorates it with her old memories and also new memories of Hanuman, Babita's life.