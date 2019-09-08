News

Patiala Babes: Minni's suhagraat surprise for Hanuman and Babita

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Sep 2019 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television popular daily soap Patiala Babes is gearing up for new twist and drama.

Babita and Hanuman are getting married and here Minni had taken responsibility to do the arrangements.

Minni overhears Hanuman and Nayeem Bi talking about the room which Hanuman had kept locked.

Minni learns that it is Hanuman and Imarti's room which Hanuman had kept locked for years.

While now Minni takes charge to open that room and decorate it for Hanuman and Babita's new life.

Minni is emotional towards Imarti while here she doesn't throw Imarti's essence from that room but decorates it with her old memories and also new memories of Hanuman, Babita's life.

Tags > Patiala Babes, Minni, Hanuman, Babita, Sony TV, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Ambika
Ambika
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan

past seven days