Patiala Babes: Neil In Conspiracy?

MUMBAI: The episodes began with Neil sees Minnie understanding cookbooks and asks from when she got keen on cooking. Minnie says it isn’t reasonable for check somebody’s effects. He inquires as to for what reason did she call him to her lodge.

She says she needs to express gratitude toward him. He says in the event that she needs to say thanks to him for joining her café while he can without much of a stretch join any five-star lodging. Minnie says he can join five stars lodging even at this point. Their contention follows. She says she needs to say thanks to him to show that one can pick up regard by being somewhat severe. He says it is generally accepted fact.

Kammo does Mrs. Sandhu’s facial in her excellence parlor and attempts to advertise her waste items gloating about them. Khatri joins her. Sandhu insults that he couldn’t control 2 young ladies. Khatri says he is mohalla president and realizes how to control Minnie and Arya, Arya won’t set out to startle Monto. Monto comes apprehensive and says Arya will junk him as Minnie has paid fine as of now. Sandhu leaves shouting at Khatri and Kammo.

Mini in anger called him shameless and Neil feels offended and says why don’t I can call you names? Just to make your landlord happy you signed a petition against such a small girl? Neil says I already explained to you that I am not aware of the papers.

Neil says don’t lie in front of me and she fired him in a rage of anger. Neil feels highly offended and says he is leaving her job right now. He takes out his apron and left the room.

Grandmother says to Mini after a long time we got a chef for the restaurant and you are firing him. The small girl for whom you are firing him can never have a bright future without a good run of the restaurant. She made Mini understand the necessity of Neil and says don’t make any call in the state of anger. Mini says I told him so many things already and I don’t think he will be ready to stay here even if I request him now.

The cooks are making food in the kitchen and Simpi says due to the usage of India Gate Basmati rice, the Biryani I made is much tastier. Neil comes inside the kitchen and still thinks about the words of Mini. Neil says I am going to quit my job, he says Mini will regret the decision of firing me from the job.

Grandmother says do not take any call in the state of anger or else later you will regret it. I am much older than you in age as I am like your mother figure and she made him realize that he is here to do work and he needs to do it.

Simi comes forward and gives him the apron of the cook. However, he takes back his apron and goes to his work and says I will see up to one month and if the situation develops for better I will surely stay back.

The episodes end here