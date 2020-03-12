Patiala Babes’ Sourabh Raaj Jain becomes his own dietician

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Patiala Babes is a show which portrays one of the purest relationships of two sisters, Ashnoor Kaur (Mini) and Saisha Bajaj (Arya). After the demise of Mini’s mother and stepfather, Mini is seen taking responsibility of her stepsister Saisha and her mother’s restaurant Patiala Babes. Sourabh Raaj Jain, who also became a part of this crusade, post the show’s leap, has been loved by the audience for his role of a chef. While he maintains his regular diet to sustain his fitness, the multi-talented actor reveals some fun facts about his diet.

Sourabh has been seen in multiple shows and is idolised by his fans for his acting skills and killer body. He was appreciated on social media platforms for his character in the show, Patiala Babes. While Sourabh works hard to be the person he is on-screen, he gave us a glimpse of his off-screen avatar and diet as well. Sourabh likes to maintain his diet and makes his own protein shakes, snacks and carries an extra bag for the same while he is on the sets of Patiala Babes. His favourite go-to drink are fruit juices which are the easiest to make and less time consuming. He tries to make each meal healthy by either adding or omitting a few things to complement his diet. His all-time favourite snack or meal is salad and while he loves eating it, he has learnt a few cold salad recipes himself. He loves to discover new ingredients that can be added to meals to make it more nutritious.

Sourabh, who plays chef Neil, says, “I make these things only when I wish to honestly (laughs). But whenever I do, I like to make healthy fruit juices such as carrot beetroot, which is also one of my favourites. Besides, I like to make healthy and nutritious variety of salads, so basically the list includes quick and healthy diet snacks.”

Currently, the audience can see that Neil has shifted to Mini’s place as a tenant and it would be interesting for the audience to watch their friendly banter.