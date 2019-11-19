News

Patiala Babes star Paridhi Sharma chose the best way to celebrate son Ridharv's birthday and it is heart-melting

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
19 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Paridhi Sharma is currently winning hearts with her character Babita in Sony TV's show Patiala Babes. The actress has got immense love and support from the fans. 

And today is a special day for Paridhi as it is her son Ridharv's birthday. In spite of throwing a lavish party, the actress decided to celebrate her son's birthday in the most beautiful way. 

The actress posted a video on her Instagram handle where she along with her husband visited an orphanage. The video shows her son cutting the cake while the kids merrily singing for the birthday boy. 

Take a look at the video:

Paridhi is extremely happy to spend some time with the kids there. 

Well, we applaud Paridhi for giving those kids a reason to smile and be happy for a while. This sweet gesture of the actress has won several hearts.

What do you think about this? Tell us in the comments.

