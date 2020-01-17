Patiala Babes: When Arya made Neil go 'AWW'

MUMBAI: Patiala Babes is one of the top-rated shows of the small screen. The serial started airing last year in November and since then, it has managed to keep the viewers glued to the TV screens. The show recently witnessed a leap with lots of changes taking place in the storyline and the star cast.

The season 2 of the show witnessed the entry of new characters like Saisha Bajaj who plays Arya Singh, Mini's half-sister, and Sourabh Raj Jain recently made a smashing entry, who plays the role of Neil and Ashnoor Kaur's love interest. The serial's story is progressing in a great way and there's lots of interesting things happening.

And now, Saisha who is winning hearts with her role Arya is one cutie pie and everyone loves her for it. The actress enjoys shooting with the show's star cast and everyone loves to spend time with her.

Saisha enjoys a great fan following on Instagram and her recent post is super cute. The actress shared a series of pictures where she is seen sharing the frame with Sourabh AKA Neil and the duo is enjoying the dance.

Take a look at Saisha's post:

Sourabh was totally smitten by Saisha's post and it was an 'Aww-worthy' moment for him.

Here's what Sourabh commented: