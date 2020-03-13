Pavitra Bhagya: Pranati reveals shocking to Reyansh about Jugnu

MUMBAI: Colors' show Pavitra Bhagya has managed to keep the viewers glued to the screen ever since its first episode. The show has witnessed many highs and lows with just a few episodes being aired.

Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani's fresh pairing in the show has become quite a hit among the viewers.

We all know how Kunal and Aneri play parents to an 8-year-old baby girl Jugnu. The story has progressed and in the upcoming episode, we will see Pranati and Reyansh's face-off where both are fighting over Jugnu. Pranati wants to take Jugnu with her and hence she is fighting with Reyansh for it.

On the other hand, Reyansh is not aware of Jugnu being his and Pranati's daughter. But he is left shell shocked when Pranati tells her about it.

Who will get to take Jugnu? Will Pranati and Reyansh ever reunite? Will Jugnu help Pranati and Reyansh to get back together? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.