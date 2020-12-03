Pavitra Punia blasts Sumit Maheshwari as she opens up about him, bond with Eijaz Khan

MUMBAI: Pavita Punia has been a controversial contestant on the Bigg Boss show since the start. The actress during her stint inside the house was flooded with allegations of 'secret marriage' with hotelier Sumit Maheshwari.

A couple of days ago, Sumit Maheshwari went on record to claim that the television actress is married to him and that during the course of their marriage the latter cheated on him four times. Pavitra, however, is not one to quickly give in to such statements or make hasty remarks.



On being asked about her journey inside the controversial house, the 'Bigg Boss 14' participant, who exited the house last Sunday, summed up her experience on the show in two sentences, She told DNA, " My journey inside the house was a very beautiful and disgusting journey. Those disgusting fights used to ruin the beautiful moments that I have shared with the housemates. So, I'll just sum my journey inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house in these two words.



Speaking about whether not so great performance in the last few weeks and on being asked if she lost interest in the game eventually, Pavitra said, "I did not lose interest in the game but I was losing my health. I was not well. I was not as energetic as I was initially in the first 7 weeks. The 8th week was down for me as my health wasn't supporting me."

When questioned about the housemates, Pavitra was quick to answer that Nikki Tamboli is the fakest person in the house.



She said, "She (Nikki) is not herself inside the house. I know her from outside, we have been friends. She is not like how she is currently on the show. She is the quiet one. Whatever she is doing, she is doing it for the audiences and the show and if that is her strategy for the game then she is doing great. People are liking her and she is entertaining them, but she is actually not her real self on the show."



Opening up about her bond with Eijaz Khan, and her recent Instagram post after watching Eijaz emotionally going through so much post disclosing why he had a problem with people touching him, Pavitra said, "I saw it and was shattered completely. I didn't expect this and while my brother was consoling me I told him that I hate him (Eijaz) because he didn't tell me. That hatred comes out when you genuinely feel for someone and think why didn't this person tell me about it. But I understand that he didn't say anything because he must have thought national television isn't the right place or time to say such things. I remember when we would fight he always told me don't touch me but I never understood it could be this. I would always tell me if you have issues then move away."



She further added, "He had told me that until and unless I trust someone completely I don't allow that person to touch me. Right now, I am feeling so blessed and so on-top-of-the-world that he had faith in me and surrendered himself to me, we shared so many cosy and lovey-dovey moments in the house where it was all about physical touches such as the hugs and cheek kisses, I am overwhelmed. Earlier, I thought he was doing it only for the show. But when saw it I was devastated."



On being asked what kind of a relationship she thinks the two will have once Eijaz is out of the Bigg Boss house, whether she sees herself with Eijaz in the long-run? Pavitra said, "I have no idea, let him come out and we'll know but it'll be a deep bond for sure." "I really have no idea. When I say deeper bind it could mean anything. Hoping for the best but let's see. Let him come out with the trophy and then we will see how things are moving."



Digressing from Bigg Boss conversation and speaking about the more controversial topics, when asked what her stand was on Sumit Maheshwari claiming that she is married to him, Pavitra told, "I will come up with an answer very soon. Honestly, it is not very important for me. All I can say is, it's good to ride on someone's limelight."



On being prodded to speak her mind on Sumit's claims, Pavitra stated, "For now, I have no comments on this topic but I will speak on it very soon. As of now, I am in the memories of Eijaz. I am just seeing the live and uncut videos and watching how much he is missing me. I am enjoying that part and I don't want to make my memory clumsy because of these stupid topics."



When asked what she had to say about Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Pratik Sahejpal all speaking ill about her when she was inside the house, Pavitra averred, "When a person climbs up the ladder of fame, there is someone or the other after that person to pull him/her down. Even before I entered my own house (after the eviction), I was fully prepared about these two people (Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma). For Pratik, I won't say anything because he is a good person. For them, I always knew that when I enter the Bigg Boss 14 house, they will speak behind my back. For me, they don't even exist. I am out of the Bigg Boss house for some time now but I haven't spoken about them because I don't want to waste my time and energy on people like them. I think that's how they run their kitchen by saying filth about people and I don't care about it. Let them say what they want to say as if I care!"



Concluding the conversation on 'Bigg Boss 14' note, Pavitra said she thinks Eijaz will surely win the title. "I think Eijaz will surely win the trophy. He has everything in him to win the title. From strength, humour, the way he performs the tasks, he takes care of the people around him, especially me. I am sure he is going to win the title."

Well, the actress surely speaks her mind outrageously!

